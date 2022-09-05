(Video) “I can get loads of goals” – Conor Bradley reflects on his fine goal scoring start to life in Bolton

Conor Bradley has started life in senior men’s football superbly and his latest performance for Bolton Wanderers saw him score yet another goal and record another assist.

That’s now three goals and three assists in just 10 matches from right wing-back for the League One outfit and the Northern Ireland international spoke with his loan club, after the win against Charlton Athletic.

The 19-year-old said: “When I signed that’s what the gaffer wanted me to do. He told me I can get loads of goals playing at wing-back, which is why I get into the box and try and take some chances.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz’s indigenous Colombian community is being ‘seriously damaged’ by a mine that is funded by Standard Chartered

“That’s what I’m doing at the moment and hopefully it continues”.

Fingers crossed that this form does continue and the youngster could be forging himself a way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, if he keeps these fine attacking displays up.

There’s always been a pathway into the first team for talented young players and perhaps the teenage defender could be the latest to do that.

You can watch the interview with Bradley via Bolton Wanderers FC on YouTube:

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!