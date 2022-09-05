(Video) Liverpool’s new third kit is officially unveiled in ‘celebration of the famous flags and banners’ on European nights

After months of speculation, Liverpool’s third kit has been officially unveiled with a ‘colourway a blend of dark atomic teal and rio teal, with siren red sleeve cuff, club crest and partner logos’.

The kit is said to have taken inspiration from ‘famous flags and banners that have travelled with fans across Europe for decades’ and has been released alongside a new banner which was commissioned for this event.

There always seems to be a brand new colour invented for these new strips and also a somewhat ambiguous inspiration for the design.

READ MORE: Two Liverpool players set to ‘evaluate their future’ following ‘eye-catching’ news for the duo – Fabrizio Romano

There’s no doubt that our supporters are famous for European nights and the wide array of flags and banners, it’s hard to remember how many of them were a blend of dark atomic teal and rio teal though.

As usual, we don’t normally see much of a third kit across a season but it will be interesting to see what it looks like across the campaign.

The kit is finished off with the same coloured shorts and socks and it’s great to see the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster remembered once again, on the neck.

You can watch the video of the kit being revealed via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!