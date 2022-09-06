23-year-old linked with several European clubs ‘including Liverpool’ is set to sign a new contract at current club – report

Liverpool have been linked with countless players this summer and it’s almost a relief to see the transfer window close, now one previously linked player looks set to end any future links with us – thank to a new deal.

As reported by BBC Sport (via the Liverpool Echo) ‘AC Milan head coach Stefan Pioli has revealed the club are set to offer 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao a new contract amid links with a host of clubs, including Liverpool’.

It’s been a while since we’ve been directly linked with a forward, perhaps showing just how likely this deal was but it’s perhaps a bit of peace of mind to see these rumours now seemingly end.

Despite all the links to a possible midfield signing in the previous and upcoming windows, our forward line is actually the one area of the team that we have considerably weakened since the end of the last campaign.

Sadio Mane has been replaced by Darwin Nunez but we haven’t filled the void left by Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, with no real obvious youth player set to come into the first-team squad yet.

It will be interesting to see what Jurgen Klopp does in the cup competitions this season too, as this will give a big insight into what his plans are with the team.

It’s unlikely we’d spend the type of money needed for a player like Rafael Leao for this role but perhaps this is an area we could strengthen in the coming windows.

