Brighton make Moises Caicedo transfer ‘promise’ to Liverpool ahead of the World Cup – report

Liverpool were publicly scrambling for a last-minute midfield deal on transfer deadline day, with one of the most hotly linked names being that of Moises Caicedo.

It now appears as though Brighton may have made an agreement with ourselves, ahead of a possible transfer for the Ecuadorian.

As reported by The Express: ‘Brighton have ‘promised’ Liverpool that any offer by the Reds for midfielder Moises Caicedo will be prioritised, according to reports. The Seagulls turned down several approaches for the Ecuadorian starlet during the summer transfer window, telling clubs that they would need to wait until after the World Cup to pursue a deal.

‘Liverpool, who were desperate to sign a midfielder before Thursday’s deadline, apparently made a second proposal to Brighton in the final hours of the window.

‘However, the South Coast outfit told all interested parties they would need to park their bids until after the winter World Cup. Liverpool have apparently been told that their interest will be prioritised.

‘That is according to Ecuadorian publication Tera Deportes, who claim that Jurgen Klopp’s need for a midfielder saw them go in with a bid for Caicedo as the clock ticked towards the 11pm deadline last Thursday’.

It seems possible that we may now be able to get a deal together for the 20-year-old, possibly even occurring as soon as this winter – if we are indeed still looking for a midfielder by then.

We can only hope that our injury issues would have subsided by then and that our need for further reinforcements would have dwindled but this report suggests we maybe happy to move if needed.

The former Beerschot loanee is still relatively unproven in the Premier League, so this space in time may also allow us more opportunity to see whether he will be the right fit for us.

It’s going to be a strange few months around the Qatar World Cup and Jurgen Klopp will hope that we are in a better run of form, come the close of the competition.

If this is a deal we need to complete though, it appears as though we are the team that will be prioritised.

