(Video) Fans will enjoy close-up look at Arthur Melo in tunnel footage of new Liverpool signing

Footage released from Goodison Park in LFCTV’s latest ‘Inside’ edition has offered fans a look at Liverpool new boy Arthur Melo emerging from the tunnel at Goodison Park.

It’s not yet clear how much of a role the Juventus loanee will play this season, especially given that the one star who does the closest thing to what he offers on the pitch, Thiago Alcantara, is due to return to the fold in the near future.

That’s not to suggest the 26-year-old won’t be needed, of course, in light of our growing list of injured midfielders and our No.6’s history with the injury room.

Certainly, as our opening six league games have taught us, having suitable cover for our main technical operator is an absolute necessity.

You can catch the clip below (at 0:38), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: