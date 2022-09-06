Real Madrid legend Guti advises ‘spectacular’ Liverpool star on one area he must improve

Given how reliable Liverpool’s transfer activity has been throughout the Jurgen Klopp era, one would have thought that neutrals would, by now, express less in the way of concern over a new addition to the squad.

Despite the Reds splashing £64m (a figure that could rise to a record-breaking £85m if add-ons are triggered) on their new star striker, Darwin Nunez, the jury still remains out for some.

As far as former Almeria colleague Guti is concerned, however, there’s no doubt that the Uruguayan still has so much more room left to grow and improve.

“I had the pleasure of having Darwin and he’s spectacular,” the ex-Real Madrid man told DAZN Spain (via Sport Witness). “And the growth he still has left… I still, from time to time, talk to him and he still has room to grow, especially when he has the ball a little out of the area. That’s where he has to grow a little more.”

As the 23-year-old’s latest outing in the Merseyside derby proved, our big-money addition still needs time to gel fully with fellow forwards Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

Being consistently available for selection will help in that regard after his three-game suspension handed the former Benfica man an unwanted break away from the first-XI.

The minute it starts clicking for Nunez, however, we’ve no doubt our No.27 will prove to be a force of nature on Merseyside.

