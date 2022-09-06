(Video) Italian football expert says Napoli wonderkid who wants to play for Klopp could cause problems for ‘dodgy’ LFC star in UCL opener

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been backed to create problems for Trent Alexander-Arnold come Liverpool’s visit to Naples on Wednesday for a Champions League group stage opener.

John Solano, speaking on The Italian Football Podcast, backed the man dubbed the ‘Georgian Maradona’ to cause havoc for the Englishman, who is ‘dodgy defensively’, at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The 21-year-old has previously admitted a desire to play under Jurgen Klopp amid prior reported negotiations with Leeds back in 2021, though it remains to be seen whether the interest will be reciprocated by the Merseysiders in future.

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of The Italian Football Podcast: