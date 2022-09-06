Liverpool predicted team v Napoli: Injury blow forces unpopular change as Klopp swaps in two stars for Naples trip

Liverpool are set to pay a visit to Naples for their Champions League group stage opener and will be looking to make a comparatively stronger start to life in Europe than that which occurred domestically.

A meeting with Napoli in Italy hasn’t worked out well in our favour historically under Jurgen Klopp, though a big victory at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium would go some way to dispelling the growing concerns around the club’s season.

A successful run of four games in all competitions ahead of the international break would likewise restore faith in the side’s capability of securing silverware once more this term.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, we’ll be backing Virgil van Dijk to partner Joe Gomez in the backline with Andy Robertson taking back his spot from Kostas Tsimikas.

An injured Jordan Henderson – sidelined for potentially as long as three weeks – and a doubt in Fabio Carvalho means James Milner is likely to be an unpopular addition to the first-XI alongside Fabinho and Harvey Elliott.

The forward line should pick itself once more, with the German tactician sticking with a front-three of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah from the goalless draw at Goodison Park.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Milner, Diaz, Nunez, Salah

