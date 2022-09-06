(Photo) Liverpool training snap shows huge injury boost ahead of Napoli visit

Liverpool have been handed a significant injury boost ahead of their visit to Naples for an opening Champions League group stage encounter.

Thiago Alcantara, missing since the 2-2 draw with Fulham, was snapped back in training at the AXA centre.

Though it’s unlikely we’ll see the 31-year-old rushed back to the first-XI in time for the clash at the cauldron that is the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, though it wouldn’t beyond the realm of reality to suggest a place in the matchday squad is achievable for the classy playmaker.

You can catch the image in question below, courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom:

