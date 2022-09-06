(Video) Fresh Liverpool training footage shows huge double selection boost ahead of UCL tie

Liverpool look set to potentially welcome Thiago Alcantara back from injury into the matchday squad along with Diogo Jota (the latter having been an option on the bench in the Merseyside derby).

The pair were spotted participating in team training ahead of the club’s meeting with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday – a sight that will relieve fans in light of poor midfield performances since the start of the campaign.

Tomorrow may come too soon for our midfield maestro to be thrust back into the fray, though seeing his name on the team sheet, even as only a sub, will no doubt be an encouraging sign for his teammates.

