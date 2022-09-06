David Maddock tips 36-year-old Liverpool star to start against Napoli

Whilst Thiago Alcantara remains a doubt for Liverpool’s meeting with Napoli, by virtue of having only just returned to training, along with Fabio Carvalho – not to forget either Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury – it seems likely that James Milner will start in Naples.

David Maddock of the Mirror would appear to agree on that front, writing in the publication that the 36-year-old is in line to match Michael Owen’s number of appearances for the Reds.

It’s a decision that will undoubtedly be unpopular amongst the more vocal fans on Twitter, particularly given the side has yet to field loan addition Arthur Melo.

It’s possible Curtis Jones could make an appearance after missing the matchday squad for our 0-0 draw with Everton and we shouldn’t yet discount the possibility of our 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder making his debut in Europe.

That would represent something of a gamble on our part, though if we’re looking to turn over a new leaf following two successive defeats at Napoli, opting for a more technical operator in the middle of the park could prove a throw of the dice worth taking.

