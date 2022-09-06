Ongoing super starlet contract impasse inspires Man Utd to hijack Liverpool interest in Barcelona prodigy

Manchester United are reportedly keen on hijacking Liverpool’s interest for Barcelona super-starlet Gavi.

Bild (as quoted by Caught Offside) state the Red Devils are interested in the teenager amid an apparent ongoing contract impasse between the midfielder and the Blaugrana.

The Merseyside’s did bring in Juventus man Arthur Melo on a season-long loan and the inclusion of an option-to-buy worth just in excess of £32m (and crucially payable over the course of two seasons) would suggest at least some interest on Julian Ward’s part in completing a permanent deal – should performances justify it.

It’s understood that Jude Bellingham will be a top priority for Jurgen Klopp’s men come the next summer window – a likelihood that will do little to appease a vocal section of the club’s online fanbase that feels let down by our decision-making in the market.

That being said, it’s difficult to picture anything but a serious upturn in form occurring once the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Co. return to the starting lineup.

Should Arthur enjoy a successful loan spell with us and Gavi remain open on the market close to the next summer window, fans will no doubt dream of an array signings beyond Borussia Dortmund’s star man.

It’s a considerable number of ifs, buts and maybes, in all fairness, though a club of Liverpool’s size and current stature in the game shouldn’t balk at the prospect of bringing a star name or two if the opportunity arises.

