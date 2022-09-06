Ex-Liverpool target Mbappe breaks silence on potential PSG exit: ‘You never know in future’

Kylian Mbappe’s latest comments on his future will have most certainly raised brows amongst the Real Madrid hierarchy after Los Blancos missed out on their top target in the summer window.

The Frenchman admitted ‘it looks like it’s like your house’ when discussing the Champions League holders in comments made to the New York Times (via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter).

Mbappé to @NYtimes: “Real Madrid dream? You never know in future. I’ve never been there, but it looks like it's like your house”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid “Never imagined, I would talk to the President of France about my future. It's crazy. He told me, ‘I want you to stay [at PSG]”. pic.twitter.com/rmaBNaGKeg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2022

The Merseysiders were said to have been in talks with the French international as far back as his Monaco days, with the 23-year-old noting that his mother is a big fan of the side, though it seems unlikely that a further attempt to gain his services will be made by the Reds any time soon.

READ MORE: Real Madrid legend Guti advises ‘spectacular’ Liverpool star on one area he must improve

Not least of all because of the significant sum paid already for Darwin Nunez this summer – a fee that could rise up to £85m if the Uruguyuan meets the conditions of the add-ons attached to his deal, as is expected.

Mbappe’s the kind of talent we feel could have gone up another gear or two under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp and it’s a real shame that we’ll never witness what life might have looked like with the generational hitman in our star-studded starting-XI.

Still, we can’t feel too badly given the investment that has been made in the forward line since Sadio Mane’s departure and now our next target has to be a quality midfielder capable of dominating the middle of the park for the long-term.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!