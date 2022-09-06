James Pearce’s worrying injury update on midfielder may have fans fearing long-term absence; two absentees from Liverpool training

It would appear that both Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho will be unavailable for selection ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming trip to Italy for the opening clash of the Champions League group stage.

The pair were reportedly absent from team training, according to a tweet from James Pearce, with The Athletic journalist noting that it remains ‘unclear what the issue is’ regarding the former’s return to the sidelines.

No sign of Carvalho or Jones in open training at Kirkby. Carvalho forced off in the derby, while Jones wasn't fit for the Everton game having only recently returned. Unclear what the issue is.

Good news is that Thiago back in full training and looking sharp.#LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 6, 2022

The 21-year-old was mysteriously nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad for the Reds’ stalemate at Goodison Park.

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool target Mbappe breaks silence on potential PSG exit: ‘You never know in future’

A lack of updates on the matter of the young Englishman could suggest a potentially serious injury – though it’s far from being guaranteed to be the case at this point in time whilst we wait for further updates on the matter.

With opportunities for playing minutes having been few and far between for the Scouse Academy graduate, we’ll be hoping to see him make a swift return to team training and work to fulfill his potential in the squad.

We feel there’s very much a player there Jurgen Klopp can mould into being more than simply a squad player, if he can manage to develop a trait once highly-prized within Gini Wijnaldum – availbaility.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!