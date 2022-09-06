(Video) Another look at the Anfield Road End expansion with a fourth lift shaft now installed

Liverpool may not have had the best start to the season on the pitch but the work being completed off it with the Anfield Road End stand, is certainly catching the eye.

As has occurred several times over recent months, an update has been shared of the new stand and it’s development.

Now more of the stand can be seen, with cranes in full action, a fourth lift shaft installed and the metal foundations of the structure being built higher and higher.

READ MORE: (Video) Fabio Carvalho looks spookily similar to Philippe Coutinho in behind the scenes access to third kit reveal

We are due to see this work completed for the start of next season and it’s amazing to think it can get even bigger than what it is now.

You can watch the video of the Anfield Road End update via Mister Drone UK on YouTube:

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!