(Video) Darren Bent labels Virgil van Dijk as a “cause for concern” and that he “probably should have been sent off against Everton”

Liverpool have not had the start to the season that we would have hoped for and Darren Bent has pointed to the form of Virgil van Dijk, as a key reason for this.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the 38-year-old said: “I think van Dijk is a cause for concern, for a few seasons we’ve been lauding him as the best centre-back in the world – which he is.

“But maybe one or two decisions that he’s making… he probably should have been sent off against Everton”.

READ MORE: Brighton make Moises Caicedo transfer ‘promise’ to Liverpool ahead of the World Cup – report

When you consistently play at such a high level, it’s easy to see when a drop of a percent occurs and perhaps that’s what’s happening with our No.4.

The captain of Holland looks to still be getting back in the swing of things since his horrific knee injury but there’s no reason to doubt that he will be back to his impervious best – very soon.

You can watch Bent’s thoughts on van Dijk (from 1:35) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!