(Video) Fabio Carvalho looks spookily similar to Philippe Coutinho in behind the scenes access to third kit reveal

Liverpool have just revealed our new third kit that will be used this season and now there has been a behind the scenes clip released, alongside the official release – featuring Fabio Carvalho.

One part of the video features the new No.28, seemingly having a great time in his bucket hat and sunglasses – alongside the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Not only does the Portuguese attacker look very happy and relaxed alongside his new teammates, he also has a stark resemblance of ex-Red Philippe Coutinho.

READ MORE: 23-year-old linked with several European clubs ‘including Liverpool’ is set to sign a new contract at current club – report

It’s great to see all the lads getting along and let’s hope the good memories continue in this new kit.

You can watch the video of Carvalho and the new Liverpool kit via @LFC on Twitter:

Enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes access as the Reds see our new 2022/23 third kit for the first time 😍🎬 pic.twitter.com/qgb6Q8QrQe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 5, 2022

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!