(Video) “It’s boss really!” – Missy Bo Kearns on seeing young Liverpool fans with her name on their back, as she signs a new deal

The face of Liverpool Women’s team is fast becoming Missy Bo Kearns and the Scouser has signed a new contract, to extend her stay with the Reds.

Following the confirmation of the 21-year-old signing her new deal, she was asked how it felt to see supporters wearing her name on their back.

The midfielder said: “Sometimes I’m still in shock when I see it, seeing someone with my name on their back – I never thought it would ever happen. It’s a proud moment – it’s boss really!

“You see it and it’s ‘Aw, boss that!’. You see a kid smiling and I’m smiling just as much as them!”.

It’s great to see the Allerton-born player thoroughly enjoying life as a Red and long may her success continue, especially as Matt Beard’s team ready themselves for a first season back in the WSL.

You can view the interview with Kearns via @LiverpoolFCW on Twitter:

One of our own 🔴@bokearnsxxx reflects on her new deal and sets out ambitions for the future 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fApweDSM6f — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) September 6, 2022

