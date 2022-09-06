(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides a fitness update on Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson ahead of Napoli game

Liverpool head to Napoli with eight players ruled out through injury and Jurgen Klopp was on hand to provide fitness updates for Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson.

Speaking with the media in Italy, the 55-year-old said: “Thiago, back in training, second day today. [It] means he is ready; for how long, we will see.

“And Hendo, yeah, we have the result of the scan. It will be after [the] international break, I think, he will be back.”

It was great to see our No.6 back in training and to hear that he will be fit enough to be in the matchday squad for our maiden Champions League game, is certainly exciting.

As for our skipper, there were earlier reports that he would be out injured for three weeks and this seems to have now been confirmed for the boss.

We can only hope that the German’s injury problems end quickly and that we see a drop in the attendance in the treatment room.

