(Video) Liverpool fans will love Bobby Firmino’s unselfish approach to the ‘competition’ with Darwin Nunez for a starting role

Bobby Firmino has built a career on working selflessly for his teammates and this unselfish nature has come to the fore once again, as he discussed his relationship with Darwin Nunez.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 30-year-old said: “[Darwin Nunez] is a good friend and I think he’ll help us a lot.

“Obviously, there’s always going to be competition in every position, but we’re a team and what counts is what’s best for Liverpool, getting the three points and what’s best for the team.

“It comes down to the coach’s decision, I’m always going to give my all so I can stand the best chance of playing.”

It would be so easy to create headlines for others by saying that our No.9 wanted to be the main man, at the same time though – it’s easy to also claim that your main focus is on the team getting a result.

When it comes to the Brazilian, it’s in his nature to be self-sacrificing and so there is no reason to believe that these are not the words from his heart.

He will act as a mentor to the 23-year-old and let’s hope they have a great relationship, on and off the pitch.

You can watch Firmino’s words on Nunez via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

“He’s a good friend, and I think he’ll help us a lot! 🇧🇷🤝🇺🇾 Roberto Firmino discusses his brace against Bournemouth and his new friendship with fellow strike partner Darwin Núñez pic.twitter.com/lsEwFvh8Uj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 6, 2022

