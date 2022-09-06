(Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp’s explosive reaction to being asked about safety concerns in Naples

Jurgen Klopp can be a delight in press conferences and light up a room with his wit and smile but ask him the wrong question, then it won’t take long to feel the wrath of our boss.

The German was asked whether he thought Naples was a safe city, after our fan service account Tweeted the following update to our supporters:

The 55-year-old replied to the question about safety by saying: “That’s an embarrassing question from you. You want to create headlines, I really don’t understand it.

“You are from Napoli? Are you from Napoli? Do you think it’s a dangerous city? I don’t know. I don’t live a normal life in Napoli.

“I am protected here, I go to the hotel, and now you ask me what I think about Napoli.

“You know exactly what people are talking about. If some supporters, meet some supporters, something can happen. That’s nothing to do with the city.

“So I don’t know, but I’m not here to create headlines for you.

“And if you don’t know what to ask anymore that’s no problem, because I would love to go to hotel to be honest and just concentrate on the game tomorrow. And it looks like you don’t know what to ask anymore because of the question”.

Our boss was then clearly ready to finish his chat with the media but had to wait for his answer to then be translated into Italian.

As he heard his words be translated to the natives, our manager requested “a bit of aggression” from the man who was conveying his message to the gathered press.

There’s seldom a quiet moment when it comes to the normal one.

