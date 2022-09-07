(Photo) Carragher throws down the gauntlet to Klopp’s men with hilarious reminder ahead of Napoli visit

Jamie Carragher jokingly paid tribute to one of Liverpool’s less glorious starting-XIs in recent times ahead of his old side’s impending meeting with Napoli in the Champions League.

Sharing an old photo of then manager Roy Hodgson’s Europa League team named against our current opponents on Twitter, the Monday Night Football host fairly noted that it was the last Reds team to get anything other than a loss at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona (all the way back in 2010).

Jurgen Klopp’s men unquestionably have a far superior array of options, with all due respect to our former centre-half and his former teammates, though it’ll still be one of the most difficult fixtures on the calendar for us this season.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Carra23:

Good luck to @LFC tonight in Naples in their opening #ChampionsLeague game. Proud to say I was part of the only Liverpool team to ever get a result away in @sscnapoliES 😉 pic.twitter.com/yZJFeLEyBa — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 7, 2022