Carragher identifies problematic Klopp tactic that is costing Liverpool this term: ‘You have to adapt’

Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp to abandon the high line that has become the calling card of his Liverpool side in recent years.

The former Reds defender tweeted his thoughts online whilst the Merseysiders trailed 4-1 in Naples late in the second-half of action, noting the total lack of intensity on offer from his old side.

Another defeat at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona will leave the German tactician a whole host of questions for his players after barely a handful showed any kind of desire to win the game.

Harvey Elliott was once again our most reliable performer in the middle of the park prior to Thiago Alcantara’s entry into the cauldron.

Indeed, it was telling that the Spaniard registered triple the number of ground duels of 36-year-old teammate James Milner.

That’s not to put tonight’s performance on the veteran standard-setter – the Englishman shouldn’t be starting a Premier League game for us, never mind a Champions League tie.

If we’re to take one thing from another disappointing result in Naples, however, it’s that we desperately need our No.6 fit and ready to contribute on a regular basis this season if we’re to have any hope of rediscovering the kind of intensity that made us a quadruple contender last term.

