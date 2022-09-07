Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel could give Liverpool the edge in the race for Moises Caicedo, as Graham Potter is tipped for Blues

Thomas Tuchel has been handed a surprise sacking by Chelsea and this could help our pursuit of a certain Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder.

As soon as the German was relieved from his duties, the overwhelming favourite for the job was immediately Graham Potter and he will now be very much expected to be at least in the running for the role.

What does this have to do with Liverpool? Two words – Moises Caicedo.

The 20-year-old has already been hotly tipped for a move away from the Seagulls himself and many expect that Anfield could be his eventual final destination.

With his deadline day Instagram following spree of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and the reports from Ecuador suggesting that we have ‘priority’ on possible negotiations after the World Cup – the Stamford Bridge decision could help us.

If the Ecuadorian is already seemingly keen on making the move to Merseyside, then losing his manager (the man that many point to as the greatest asset at the AMEX Stadium) may convince him further on a move to the North West.

Moving from East Sussex seemed like something the midfielder was already keen on doing and Todd Boehly’s first sacking in London – may have just helped push him towards Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

