(Video) ‘Got to get the snip’ – Ex-LFC target Clint Dempsey has Carragher in bits after oversharing ‘intimate details’

Clint Dempsey had Jamie Carragher and his co-hosts chuckling away on CBS after making a hilarious faux pas live on air in response to the topic of welcoming a sixth child into the world – one that invited an abashed reply to the ‘intimate details’ from presenter Kate Abdo.

Many Liverpool fans will remember the former forward as once being a priority for Brendan Rodgers who had been keen on the idea of swapping now skipper Jordan Henderson for the ex-Fulham star.

Though undoubtedly a quality footballer in his time, we couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that our captain dug in his spurs and fought for his place in the squad.

Just think of the trophy lift celebrations we’d have missed out on from the Englishman!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @CBSSportsGolaza:

Clint Dempsey really went there. 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pRChoi2QiD — UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022