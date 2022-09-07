(Photo) Deplorable standards at Napoli stadium shared by Liverpool fan online

One Liverpool fan, @Liver16bird, rightly felt compelled to share a picture of the poor standards at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Napoli.

The snap in question features a bathroom apparently avoid of basic amenities in what one can only imagine to be a breach of some minimum requirement when hosting a sporting event.

It’s a shame to see supporters’ experiences slightly tarnished before a ball has even been kicked and hopefully these kinds of updates will be brought to the attention of UEFA and the club so as to improve standards going forward.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Liver16bird:

