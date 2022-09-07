‘What a player’ – Enrique suggests 23-year-old star could help make LFC most successful team in history

It remains something of a relatively foregone conclusion that Kylian Mbappe won’t end up ever playing for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

That’s due in no small part to the Frenchman agreeing a three-year contract extension in the summer that will keep him in the French capital until he’s 26 but also thanks to the striker’s clear desire to feature for Real Madrid at some stage in his career.

Still, that hasn’t stopped former Reds like Jose Enrique from wishing things were different, with the ex-fullback asserting his belief that the No.7 could help Jurgen Klopp’s men become the most successful team in history.

What a player and still 23. Wish we were able to sign players like him because with klopp as a manager I believe we could be the more successful team in the history but is not going to happen pic.twitter.com/ivYFq2eSkh — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) September 6, 2022

As one of leading talents in world football at the moment, that’s not necessarily a wild statement.

Given that we had held tentative talks with Mbappe and his family previously, it’s a shame things never quite evolved into a move for the free-scoring Frenchman.

Still, fans can hardly complain about a lack of ambition offensively after £64m was invested up front in former Benfica hitman Darwin Nunez.

Only time will tell how right Julian Ward and his recruitment team were to put their money where their mouth is regarding the Uruguayan international.

