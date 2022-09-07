(Video) Alisson hands Liverpool huge let-off with super save from Osimhen penalty

Alisson Becker handed what fans will hope to be a much-needed wake-up call after saving Victor Osimhen’s penalty.

It was the second of two spot-kicks to be handed to the hosts within the opening 20 minutes of action at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona after VAR pulled the official to the monitor to examine a Virgil van Dijk challenge on the spot-kick taker.

It’s been a poor start from the Merseysiders, at the time of writing, with Jurgen Klopp sure to make changes at the half-time break if momentum fails to shift in our favour.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ADNAN:

Virgil van Dijk gave away a penalty but Victor Osimhen's penalty has been saved by Alisson.#NAPLIV #UCL ⁩

⁩ pic.twitter.com/Kw71CRyKvX — FootballChampions (@ChampionsTV_) September 7, 2022