John Achterberg charged by the FA for ‘abusive and/or insulting gestures’ following Liverpool’s late win against Newcastle

Liverpool and Newcastle’s benches clashed, as Fabio Carvalho scored a late winner during our recent encounter in the Premier League and there have now been repercussions for both clubs.

As reported by BBC Sport: ‘Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle’s Daniel Hodges have been charged by the Football Association after an incident during the Reds’ 2-1 win on 31 August.

‘The pair have been charged with improper behaviour. Achterberg, Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach, is also alleged to have used abusive and/or insulting gestures’.

Both men have been given until the 8th of September to respond to the decision that has been made and it’s not known as of yet, whether we will appeal the charges.

Footage after the goal showed that the Geordies had thrown bottles at our staff, following the excitable reactions that followed the winning goal.

Our goalkeeper coach is one of the longest serving members of staff in Jurgen Klopp’s senior group of coaches and this is not necessarily something we’ve seen him do before.

It’s likely the club will take this decision on the chin, although we may perhaps have been disappointed to see less repercussions for the actions on the away bench.

Regardless of all this though, it’s good to be able to draw a line under the whole event and move on.

We have been famed for fair play over the past few years but this clash and the red card to Darwin Nunez, could quickly tarnish a good reputation.

