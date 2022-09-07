‘Embarrassing’ ‘Fans will turn’ – Journalists savage ‘shambolic’ Liverpool first-half performance against Napoli

Liverpool’s first-half performance against Napoli has rightfully attracted a host of criticism from fans and commentators alike after the Reds went three goals down before the half-time whistle in Naples.

Lacking any kind of presence in the middle of the park, defending poorly and failing to threaten in the final third, fans were presented with a Jurgen Klopp outfit that was less than a shadow of its former, quadruple-hunting self.

Speaking about the visitors’ first 45 minutes of action, Kevin Palmer, James Pearce and David Maddock had nothing good to say.

This is the inevitable consequence of FSG asking Jurgen Klopp to compete with the best teams in the world while breaking even on transfers every year. Eventually, the miracles run out. The fans will turn against these owners sooner rather than later #LFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) September 7, 2022

HT: Napoli 3 #LFC 0: As shambolic an opening 45mins as Liverpool have served up during Klopp's reign. Could be five or six behind. Zielinski, Anguissa and Simeone with the goals. Alisson saving Osimhen's penalty. Losing battles all over the pitch. Alarming. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 7, 2022

It's the lack of desire, of aggression that is so worrying. Where the hell's this come from? They were 2 games – 2 goals – away from a quadruple 4 months ago.#LFC under Klopp all about intensity, fight. Never seen them this feeble in every dept before. Shocking. Embarrassing. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) September 7, 2022

A Luis Diaz goal has provided some hope of a turnaround in the latter half, though we look far from making a compelling case for a comeback to remember at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona, at the time of writing.

When diagnosing our poor start to the season, the answer has often been to turn to an admittedly significant injury list that has kept us bereft of world-class technician Thiago Alcantara, sharpshooter Diogo Jota and French wall Ibrahima Konate.

Still, there’s simply no way we can excuse an outing that lacks the absolute basics of what we’ve come to expect from a Klopp side.

Intensity is in increasingly short supply as we near ever closer to the international break – and fan patience may soon follow with it should our identity remain difficult to find in the coming weeks.

