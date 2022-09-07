‘Embarrassing’ ‘Fans will turn’ – Journalists savage ‘shambolic’ Liverpool first-half performance against Napoli

Liverpool’s first-half performance against Napoli has rightfully attracted a host of criticism from fans and commentators alike after the Reds went three goals down before the half-time whistle in Naples.

Lacking any kind of presence in the middle of the park, defending poorly and failing to threaten in the final third, fans were presented with a Jurgen Klopp outfit that was less than a shadow of its former, quadruple-hunting self.

Speaking about the visitors’ first 45 minutes of action, Kevin Palmer, James Pearce and David Maddock had nothing good to say.

A Luis Diaz goal has provided some hope of a turnaround in the latter half, though we look far from making a compelling case for a comeback to remember at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona, at the time of writing.

When diagnosing our poor start to the season, the answer has often been to turn to an admittedly significant injury list that has kept us bereft of world-class technician Thiago Alcantara, sharpshooter Diogo Jota and French wall Ibrahima Konate.

Still, there’s simply no way we can excuse an outing that lacks the absolute basics of what we’ve come to expect from a Klopp side.

Intensity is in increasingly short supply as we near ever closer to the international break – and fan patience may soon follow with it should our identity remain difficult to find in the coming weeks.

