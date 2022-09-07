Jurgen Klopp strangely asked whether he fears the sack after big Napoli defeat

As poor as Liverpool have been this season, it would seemingly be lunacy beyond measure to sack the one person that has inspired a level of performance in Liverpool Football Club not witnessed in a very long time.

Still, Jurgen Klopp was asked if he felt any concern over the prospect of losing his job in response to a big defeat in Naples – the response being an unequivocal no, as relayed on Twitter by James Pearce.

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Wolves in the English top-flight on Saturday, a meeting Bruno Lage’s men may very well be relishing off the back of the Reds’ latest outing.

It’s difficult to imagine FSG being too reactionary when it comes to the coach that won Liverpool their first league title in 30 years.

Simply put, there are precious few other coaches in world football who could continue to deliver on the pitch with the limited funds we have available compared to some of the top outfits in Europe.

It would take a poor season of epic proportions for John W. Henry and Co. to pull the trigger on bringing in a replacement.

And at that point, where would our American owners begin to look?

