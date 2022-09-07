‘What on earth?’ – Gary Lineker blown away by Liverpool performance in Naples after horrific start

Gary Lineker likely mirrored much of what every Liverpool fan was thinking when commenting on the Reds’ appalling start to the clash with Napoli.

The Merseysiders were down two goals in the opening 30 minutes of action of courtesy of a penalty goal from former target Piotr Zielinski and a fine effort from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

The former Leicester City star tweeted his surprise at the scoreline with Jurgen Klopp’s men struggling to recapture their specific brand of intensity that made them one of the most feared sides in Europe in recent years.

Liverpool are 2 down and Napoli missed a penalty. What on earth? — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 7, 2022

It will undoubtedly leave the German tactician and his coaching staff with much to think about after the close of the summer window.

Injuries will rightly be considered, though more worrying is an apparent lack of fight, grit and purpose in a competition that demands all three as an absolute minimum requirement.

We’ve been waiting for a big wake-up call to hand this Liverpool side the adrenaline shot in the arm it so desperately needs.

With six points separating ourselves from the top spot domestically and our European campaign already off to a rocky start, a quick reaction has to be considered an absolute must.

