(Video) ‘Wonder why the LFC end is empty?’ – Liverpool fans won’t believe how fellow Reds are being ‘processed’ at Naples’ port

Posted by
(Video) ‘Wonder why the LFC end is empty?’ – Liverpool fans won’t believe how fellow Reds are being ‘processed’ at Naples’ port

Liverpool fans wondering why the Reds’ end at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona is looking a little lighter than it should may very well have been furnished with an answer per @peterrigby’s footage shared on Twitter.

Within the clip, a line of Reds can be seen queueing up to have their ticket, face and passport photographed, one at a time, before getting on a coach to the stadium.

Whilst we can certainly respect the need for due process, this seems an incredibly outdated way of going about things and could leave supporters entering the ground late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @peterrigby1:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top