(Video) ‘Wonder why the LFC end is empty?’ – Liverpool fans won’t believe how fellow Reds are being ‘processed’ at Naples’ port

Liverpool fans wondering why the Reds’ end at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona is looking a little lighter than it should may very well have been furnished with an answer per @peterrigby’s footage shared on Twitter.

Within the clip, a line of Reds can be seen queueing up to have their ticket, face and passport photographed, one at a time, before getting on a coach to the stadium.

Whilst we can certainly respect the need for due process, this seems an incredibly outdated way of going about things and could leave supporters entering the ground late.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @peterrigby1:

If you wonder why the LFC end is empty? This is how they ‘process’ you in Naples port. a photo of your face, passport & ticket at the port before you can get on a coach that takes an hour to get to the stadium 4 miles away. Another guy videoing the whole process! Proper 3rd world pic.twitter.com/mVCbQmJdpu — PEO (@peterrigby1) September 7, 2022