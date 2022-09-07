Liverpool team news confirmed: Thiago & Arthur decisions made as Firmino starts

The task ahead for Liverpool is simple: improve on a recent record of two losses in as many games in the Reds’ last couple of visits to Naples.

With both Carlo Ancelotti and Kalidou Koulibaly having departed since the Merseysiders’ last defeat at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona (a 2-0 loss), the temptation will be to presume a simpler task awaits.

Jurgen Klopp and his squad will know otherwise and must prepare for the cauldron that awaits them in the western Fuorigrotta suburb.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool squad enjoy a morning walk around a Naples seafront castle ahead of Champions League game

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk stands guard in the backline supported by a renewed Joe Gomez who has shone since his return from the injury room.

Ahead of the pair, Fabinho screens the back four and completes a midfield trio also made up of Harvey Elliott and James Milner.

One change has been made to the front-three with Darwin Nunez trading places with Bobby Firmino as the Brazilian joins the fray alongside Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

Fans will have to wait a moment longer to see Arthur Melo or Thiago Alcantara start a game, though the sight of the pair on the bench will be a welcome one amid ongoing concerns around injuries.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

The Liverpool team news is… LIVE! Thoughts on the XI set to face Napoli tonight, Reds? 🔴⚔️🔵 #LFC pic.twitter.com/LTRDEEmeTt — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 7, 2022

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!