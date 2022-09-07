Luciano Spalletti provides a fitness update on Victor Osimhen ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool

Luciano Spalletti will be hoping to secure a win against Liverpool, as his Napoli side host the Reds in the opening Champions League group stage match of the season.

The 63-year-old may have to do so without the services of at least one player though, as he provided a fitness update to the media (via Napoli’s club website): “He followed a custom schedule today and it was positive.

“If he does well in training tomorrow then he could take part.”

Victor Osimhen has enjoyed a fruitful start to this campaign, scoring three times and assisting once – in just three Serie A appearances so far.

The Nigerian will be hoping to feature against Jurgen Klopp’s side and keep up both his personal run of form and the Italian’s good fortune at home to the Reds.

This seems to be a positive update from the former Roma coach, who certainly knows a good forward when he sees one – during his days as the manager of both Mo Salah and our goal scoring hero Alisson Becker.

After picking up a knock in the latter stages of the match against Lazio, the former Lille man will be facing a race against time in order to feature in the match that is likely to house a hostile atmosphere – inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

