(Video) Fans will be horrified as Napoli ripping Liverpool to shreds in opening 30 minutes – hosts two goals up

If Liverpool fans were hoping for a response after the mixed bag that was the Reds’ trip to Goodison Park, they’ll have been left sorely disappointed by the visitors’ latest showing in the opening half-hour in Naples.

Luciano Spaletti’s men found themselves dominating the Reds in Italy, rightfully securing a two-goal lead (that could easily have been doubled in that period) via their first penalty and a goal in open play from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

It’s fair to say that, at the time of writing, fans were yet to see anything vaguely close to resembling the side we saw come within inches of a historic quadruple haul of silverware last term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, that is superb! 👏 He plays a lovely one-two before cooly slotting the ball past Alisson… Napoli are all over Liverpool in the first half! #UCL pic.twitter.com/Vaf5CPQIss — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 7, 2022