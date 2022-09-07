‘Wow’ – Shearer delivers seven-word verdict on shambolic Liverpool after 4-1 Napoli defeat

It takes a woeful performance of biblical proportions to invite Jurgen Klopp to suggest that Liverpool need to ‘reinvent ourselves’, as the German told reporters after a loss in Naples, as relayed online by Neil Jones.

Klopp: "It looks a little bit like we have to reinvent ourselves."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 7, 2022

From Gary Lineker to Jamie Carragher, fans have watched ex-footballers queue up to dissect the Reds’ poor performance in Italy and hand advice to the German tactician on where he could look to improve things.

Alan Shearer even felt compelled to jump on Twitter and note down the fact that the Merseysiders found themselves 3-0 down, at the time of the tweet, at the Stadio Armando Diego Maradona, much to his surprise.

The arrival of Thiago Alcantara and his impact on the club did allow Liverpool to hark back, ever so briefly, to a time where intensity was the core of their brand under Klopp.

Still, we seem a million miles away in general from the glorious highs of the 2021/22 season that came to within two games of delivering us a historic quadruple haul of silverware.

Going forward, some kind of radical change has to be considered a must, as we can’t remain utterly reliant on our No.6’s availability to deliver the style of football supporters have become attached to under the former Borussia Dortmund head coach.

