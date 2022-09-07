(Video) Liverpool fans will have heads in hands at Trent’s complete lack of effort for second Napoli goal

One might reasonably imagine Trent Alexander-Arnold will be one of several Liverpool stars to have earned a severe tongue lashing from Jurgen Klopp after his poor showing for the Reds in Naples.

In a clip shared on Twitter by @FTBL_Tyler, the England international was apparently caught ball-watching in the backline, failing to track Victor Osimhen’s run into the box before the Napoli man doubled the hosts’ lead.

The fullback has been completely off the pace compared to the highs of the 2021/22 season, with several key men looking almost disinterested in what was a shocking defeat for the FA Cup holders.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @FTBL_Tyler:

Yh this is when I fully lost my head pic.twitter.com/FguzSg0Y4c — Tyler 💫🔴 (@FTBL_Tyler) September 7, 2022