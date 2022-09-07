(Video) Ben Doak scores a wonderful solo goal after a run that starts inside his own half, against Napoli in UEFA Youth League

Ben Doak is quietly making a name for himself in Liverpool’s academy sides and his latest effort in the UEFA Youth League, has many of our fans excited.

Facing Napoli away, in parallel to the first-team’s fixture, the 16-year-old scored a wonderful solo effort – following a run that started in his own half of the pitch.

The Scot played a tidy one-two before galloping into the Italian’s half and directly at the goal.

The former Celtic attacker carried the ball into the opposition box before firing the ball past the ‘keeper, with a driven right-footed shot.

It certainly looks like we have unearthed a future gem, in the talented teenager.

You can watch the video of Doak’s goal via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Ben Doak started to run with the ball and never stopped! 💥 He scored one and created another as Liverpool U19s won 2-1 in Napoli.#UYL pic.twitter.com/a2FhFwaHKD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 7, 2022

