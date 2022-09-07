(Video) Former colleagues Mo Salah and Luciano Spalletti share embrace after Napoli’s big victory over Liverpool

It’s always good to see when two former colleagues can still interact in a positive way and that seems to very much be the case with Mo Salah and Luciano Spalletti.

The pair worked together at Roma and made time to have a loving embrace, after Napoli delivered a stunning victory over Liverpool.

It won’t have been easy for the Egyptian to go back onto the pitch and praise the dominant team but it was good to see him acknowledge his former boss.

You can watch the embrace between Salah and Spalletti (from 1:54) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

