(Video) “I learned a great deal” – Alisson Becker on his time playing for Luciano Spalletti with Roma

Liverpool are set to face Napoli with Luciano Spalletti very familiar with two of our players, from his days coaching Roma – Alisson Becker and Mo Salah.

Speaking with the media before the match, our Brazilian ‘keeper discussed his memories playing for the now 63-year-old: “I enjoyed my season with Spalletti in Roma. I learned a great deal.

“All four teams in the group have the opportunity to go through so we have to show what we’re made of and hopefully we can go through as group winners.”

Our No.1 was sat behind Wojciech Szczesny in the pecking order in Rome and so he was probably quite glad to see the back of the man that now sits in the hot seat at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Despite a clear amount of respect for his former boss, the 29-year-old will be out to prove him wrong again – with our Egyptian King probably wanting to get in on the act too.

