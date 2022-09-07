(Video) Jurgen Klopp holds his hands in apology to the travelling Liverpool fans after a bitterly disappointing loss

Jurgen Klopp won’t need telling that Liverpool’s performance and result were so far from what we expect from his teams.

The Reds were torn apart from minute one by Napoli and it really could have been much worse than the 4-1 loss we left Italy with.

If it wasn’t for Luis Diaz’s performance too, we would have never left with the solitary goal.

Following the full-time whistle, our boss headed over to the travelling Kopites and offered his hands in apology for what they had just witnessed.

Apologies will suffice for now but we really need to see an upturn in form and quickly.

