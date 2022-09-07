(Video) Jurgen Klopp holds his hands in apology to the travelling Liverpool fans after a bitterly disappointing loss

Posted by
(Video) Jurgen Klopp holds his hands in apology to the travelling Liverpool fans after a bitterly disappointing loss

Jurgen Klopp won’t need telling that Liverpool’s performance and result were so far from what we expect from his teams.

The Reds were torn apart from minute one by Napoli and it really could have been much worse than the 4-1 loss we left Italy with.

If it wasn’t for Luis Diaz’s performance too, we would have never left with the solitary goal.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz spares some Liverpool blushes as his goal reduces Napoli’s lead to three goals

Following the full-time whistle, our boss headed over to the travelling Kopites and offered his hands in apology for what they had just witnessed.

Apologies will suffice for now but we really need to see an upturn in form and quickly.

You can watch Klopp’s gesture to the Liverpool fans (from 2:05) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top