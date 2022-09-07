(Video) Liverpool squad enjoy a morning walk around a Naples seafront castle ahead of Champions League game

Liverpool and Napoli are preparing to face each other in the opening Champions League game of this campaign and the players seem to be in a relaxed mood.

Thanks to the local Italian press, images and videos were shared of the squad taking a morning walk around a Naples seafront castle – ahead of the European clash.

Despite worries that had been expressed by our fan support account, it’s clear that the players and staff are not too concerned about any possible safety issues.

Whether this is a direct response to the question that was asked to Jurgen Klopp during the Italian press conference, it seems like an act of defiance by the squad.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool players and staff via @marcolombardi24 on Twitter:

