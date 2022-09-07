(Video) Luis Diaz spares some Liverpool blushes as his goal reduces Napoli’s lead to three goals

It was a terrible first-half, followed up by a disastrous start to the second but Luis Diaz helped spare some blushes for Liverpool.

There had been less than five minutes played of the second 45 and the Italians extended their lead to four but the Colombian soon made his mark on the game.

Our No.23 scored what is becoming his trademark finish, as he curled the ball into the bottom corner of the opposition net.

At least we can be safe in the knowledge that everything didn’t go wrong inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

