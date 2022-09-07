(Video) Rio Ferdinand names the five Liverpool players who “are nowhere near the levels” we have seen in the past

Liverpool were truly humbled and embarrassed at the hands of Napoli and Rio Ferdinand name-checked several players who have not been up to standard, so far this season.

Speaking on BT Sport, the 43-year-old said: “Too many of their big star players that they’ve relied on in recent years, are nowhere near the levels that they’ve produced and that we’ve become accustomed to seeing.

“Salah’s not at the level he was before, in terms of output. Virgil van Dijk the same, Fabinho even looks a little bit off it. You can go through the whole team – Trent Alexander-Arnold, the two full-backs look off it”.

It’s easy to point the finger at those not playing well at the moment, because there’s so many people below the normal high levels we expect of the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp has a massive job to get this team back to the level we expect of them and that will need to start with our next match, against Wolves at Anfield.

🗣 "Too many of their big stars are not at the levels they've produced"@rioferdy5 believes Liverpool's big players are letting them down ❌#UCL pic.twitter.com/SV4M0DeZ0w — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 7, 2022

