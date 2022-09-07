(Video) Virgil van Dijk saves Liverpool with a block on the line as Jurgen Klopp’s side struggle in Naples

Napoli began the first-half against Liverpool in superb form and easily could have been at least five goals up inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Virgil van Dijk helped keep the score down.

Despite giving away the penalty that led to the opening goal for the Italians, our No.4 was on hand to help Joe Gomez out by blocking a shot that came from his mistake.

Our No.12 was caught in possession and that led to Victor Osimhen having a run through on goal, before squaring it to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

READ MORE: (Video) “I learned a great deal” – Alisson Becker on his time playing for Luciano Spalletti with Roma

The Georgian had a golden opportunity to double the lead of the Italians but the captain of Holland made sure to keep them out, at least for a short period of time.

You can watch the video of the van Dijk block courtesy of Blue Sport 2 (via @EnElVar on Twitter):

¡Van Dijk salva a Liverpool! Joe Gomez hizo lo posible para que Napoli ponga el 2-0, pero el holandés salvo en la línea pic.twitter.com/eBzcOLOCsL — En el VAR (@EnElVar) September 7, 2022

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!