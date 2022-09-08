‘No one ever says it’ – Pundit makes honest Virgil van Dijk admission following Liverpool’s shocking Napoli performance

Jason Cundy has claimed that Virgil van Dijk deserves criticism and claimed the Dutchman is ‘nowhere near’ his previous best form.

The Dutchman started Liverpool’s dismal 4-1 Champions League defeat to Napoli last night and was one of many that threw in a lacklustre performance.

The former Southampton man’s performance has led talkSPORT pundit Cundy to question the ability of the No. 4 since he returned from his knee injury sustained against Everton back in 2020.

“Sorry, am I missing something? Do you see the goals Alisson conceded this evening?” Cundy asked listeners (via TEAMtalk).

“Are you watching Van Dijk defend? Can we have an adult, grown up, big boy, put your pants on conversation about Liverpool?

“Because they’re [supporters] happy to come on this station and laud it when they do this that and the other, but when there’s a mistake it’s ‘this that and the other’.

“Put your big boy pants on and have a big boy pants conversation about Van Dijk.”

“No one ever says it. They think he’s the greatest centre-half this country has ever seen.

“The truth is, he’s had two good seasons and they won one Premier League.

“He’s had an injury and I feel for him, but the truth is he’s nowhere near it.”

The 31-year-old remains one of the best central defenders in the world but he hasn’t quite been on it so far this season.

He gave away a penalty against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season and he fouled Napoli forward Victor Osimhen inside the 18-yard box last night.

It feels like every time a team plays a ball in behind our defence they score or they come very closing to doing so.

Joe Gomez had a night to forget in Naples and although we conceded inside the first two minutes of the second half, Joel Matip’s introduction at half time appeared to steady the ship and we look a much stronger outfit when he’s in the side.

Hopefully the Cameroonian can now remain fit and re-establish his partnership alongside van Dijk to ensure we see the best from the pair in the coming weeks and months.

