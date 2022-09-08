Ben Doak earns his first international call-up following an impressive solo goal against Napoli

Ben Doak has had a wonderful start to life in Liverpool’s academy and this has seen him earn a maiden international call-up for Scotland.

As reported by the Scottish FA: ‘A number of players have been promoted from Billy’s Stark’s Under-19 side, while Ben Doak and Rory Wilson were both part of Brian McLaughlin’s side who qualified for the Under-17 European Championships in Israel in June’.

To be promoted from the Under-17 squad to the Under-21’s shows how well the forward is performing for the Reds and this will be a huge moment, in his career so far.

The 16-year-old attracted more attention and headlines after a superb solo effort against Napoli in the UEFA Youth League, with his hopes surely soon turning to a senior call-up for the Reds.

Given the upcoming League Cup bout with Derby County and a somewhat lack of depth up top in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, the former Celtic teen will be ear marking that as a date he could make his debut.

Let’s hope that he can carry on in the footsteps of Andy Robertson and one day captain his nation, whilst also being able to feed off him and Calvin Ramsay for advice in the coming years.

It’s a foot in the door to a perhaps earn a full senior call-up and let’s hope that the youngster can make his mark, in the upcoming international break.

