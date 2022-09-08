‘I’m not being wise after the event!’ – Jamie Carragher hits back at talkSPORT for misinterpreting his post-Napoli comments

Jamie Carragher spoke passionately after Liverpool’s defeat to Napoli and his comments on our transfer dealings this summer, became a topic of conversation on the radio.

TalkSPORT used the words of the Bootle-born pundit and made out that he was only speaking about this now, because of our bad current form – not saying anything during the summer.

Writing on his Twitter account, the 44-year-old replied to a video of the interview online: ‘Not once said Liverpool got it massively wrong in the transfer market & I’m not being wise after the event! Everyone knew LFC needed/wanted a midfielder, Klopp, club, fans. They tried for Tchouameni & couldn’t get Bellingham right now. Keep up with the click bait’.

We all know that our former defender doesn’t pull any punches and he was more than happy to stand up for himself in this case too.

There will be plenty of rival supporters who would have revelled in watching Jurgen Klopp’s side fall to a 4-1 loss in Italy, which is why we are featuring on this national radio station.

Despite his scathing comments about the performance in Naples, the Sky Sports and CBS pundit is also a fan of our club and doesn’t want his words to be used against the team he loves and used to play for.

Let’s hope that this will be enough from our former No.23 and that his words won’t be twisted any further.

You can view Carragher’s response via @Carra23 on Twitter:

Not once said Liverpool got it massively wrong in the transfer market & I’m not being wise after the event! Everyone knew LFC needed/wanted a midfielder, Klopp, club, fans. They tried for Tchouameni & couldn’t get Bellingham right now. Keep up with the click bait 💩 https://t.co/F3EyfSKmWJ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 8, 2022

