Joao Moutinho makes ‘special’ Anfield admission as Liverpool prepare for the visit of Wolves

Joao Moutinho has described Anfield as ‘special’ and claimed that the home of the Reds has ‘one of the best atmospheres’ he’s ever played in.

The 36-year-old travels to L4 on Saturday as part of Bruno Lage’s Wolves side who will believe now is a great time to face Jurgen Klopp’s side after they slumped to a shock 4-1 defeat against Napoli on Wednesday.

The Molineux outfit are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment and have won just one of their opening six league games – the Portugal international is expecting a ‘tough’ game on Merseyside.

“Anfield is one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever played in – maybe even the best one. It’s true. I told this in the first year, second, third and fourth, because the fans of Liverpool love the game, like fans of other clubs too, but Anfield is special,” Moutinho said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“They support the team from the first minute to the final whistle and it doesn’t matter the result and we’re going to have a tough game. We already know that they have a very good team, a very good manager, and they try to win the game.

“We are training every single day to improve, to do our best and go to the games to try our opportunities and score and win the games. And that’s what we’ll try to do at Liverpool.”

Klopp claimed after our defeat in Naples that Bruno Lage’s side would’ve been laughing at how we played and it’s hard to argue against him.

The West Midlands outfit will now be expecting a reaction, however, and will still be aware that they need to be right at the top of their game to take something from the clash.

In terms of Liverpool, it won’t be hard to improve on our performance against the Italians but that is exactly what we need to do.

Despite our poor form and far from convincing showings, we’re just six points behind league leaders Arsenal and just five behind many people’s title favourites Manchester City.

Let’s hope Anfield is rocking at the weekend to help the lads towards a huge three points.

